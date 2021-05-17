Adv.
Salman Khan credits Tiger Shroff as his motivation

"It is because my younger generation is Tiger Shroff", says Salman Khan on what motivates him to work hard

Tiger Shroff has been applauded as the industry’s most fit and hard working actors. Recently, veteran actor Salman Khan also shared some kind words for the actor. Salman Khan’s latest offering ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

Incidentally, Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff plays a pivotal role in Prabhu Deva’s ‘Radhe’ and plays Salman Khan’s senior.

Talking to a group of journalists in a virtual interview, Salman Khan spoke about what keeps him motivated to work harder after three decades in the industry, he shared, “I realised that only when you put your sweat and blood and, you give it your best, your audience would understand and appreciate your hard work. So now, at 55-56, I am doing stuff that I used to do when I was 14-15 years old. It is because my younger generation is Tiger Shroff.”

Tiger has been very well known in the industry for his seamless action and dancing skills. Recently the actor, also released two music singles one of which also hit the billboard charts.

The actor has multiple franchises lined up for release like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganapath up his sleeve.

