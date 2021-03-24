ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Salman Khan gets first jab of Covid vaccine

Salman Khan on Wednesday got his first shot of the Covid vaccine, shared the news with fans & followers.

By Glamsham Bureau
Salman Khan (news agency photo)
Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday got his first shot of the Covid vaccine. Salman took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

“Took my first dose of vaccine today….” tweeted the 55-year-old actor.

Salman’s vaccination happens on the same day that his friend and colleague, superstar Aamir Khan, informed through a statement that he has tested Covid positive. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The Prabhu Deva directorial is Salman’s Eid release this year, and all set to hit theatres on May 13. This is one of the big banner films to hit theatres after the cinema trade reopened amid the pandemic.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Salman has a slew of films lined up. He will be seen in “Tiger 3”, “Kick 2”, and “Antim: The Final Truth”, and has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAjay Devgn wants fans to call him ‘Sudarshan’, sets off talk of OTT debut
Next articleTaylor Swift, mom donate $50,000 to Covid-affected family
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Box Office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Godzilla vs. Kong' opened to big box-office numbers on the opening day in India, raking Rs 6.4 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates