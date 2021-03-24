Salman Khan gets first jab of Covid vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday got his first shot of the Covid vaccine. Salman took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

“Took my first dose of vaccine today….” tweeted the 55-year-old actor.

Took my first dose of vaccine today…. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

Salman’s vaccination happens on the same day that his friend and colleague, superstar Aamir Khan, informed through a statement that he has tested Covid positive. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram.

Salman will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The Prabhu Deva directorial is Salman’s Eid release this year, and all set to hit theatres on May 13. This is one of the big banner films to hit theatres after the cinema trade reopened amid the pandemic.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Salman has a slew of films lined up. He will be seen in “Tiger 3”, “Kick 2”, and “Antim: The Final Truth”, and has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan”.