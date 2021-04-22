Adv.
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-hyped upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' today

By Glamsham Bureau
Watch Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer
Watch Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' trailer | pic courtesy: instagram
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-hyped upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ today. From the first look it seems like the superstar is all set to reload his encounter cop avatar from the 2009 blockbuster ‘Wanted’.

Incidentally, Salman’s character in the 2009 film was also called Radhe. Just as that film, too, his upcoming action thriller is directed by Prabhu Deva.

The trailer, incidentally, has Salman mouthing his popular dialogue from “Wanted” that goes, “Ek Baar jo maine commitment kar di, phir toh apne aap ki bhi nahin sunta”.

Salman posted the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “#Radhe.” He tagged the entire team of the film.

The film promises to be a complete commercial package of action, drama and music, going by the trailer, and it looks like Salman’s macho cop will take on drug mafia in this film.

“Radhe” co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, who make appearance in the trailer.

The film is pitched as Salman’s Eid release this year, and is scheduled to release on May 13. On Wednesday, it was announced that “Radhe” would release simultaneously in theatres and on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

