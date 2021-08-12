HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan meets Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

Salman Khan shared a picture of his meeting with Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu on his social media account

By Glamsham Bureau
Salman Khan meets Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu
Salman Khan with Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Salman Khan uploaded a picture of his meeting with Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu on his social media account on Wednesday.

The actor uploaded a picture with Mirabai, who won a silver medal for India in the 49 kg catagory in women’s weightlifting.

Salman captioned the image as: “Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu … lovely meeting with u…best wishes always!”

Mirabai reposted the tweet and wrote: “Thank you so much. @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me.”

Mirabai had also met cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and posted a picture with him on Wednesday.

Source@beingsalmankhan
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

