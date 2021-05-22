Adv.
Salman Khan mourns the death of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ composer

Salman Khan mourned death of celebrated music composer of his film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' amongst others

By Glamsham Editorial
Salman Khan | pic courtesy: instagram
Celebrated music composer for Salman Khan starrer ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ Vijay Patil of the famed ‘Raam Laxman’ duo, passed away following a heart attack early Saturday, his family members said. He was 79.

As the Raam Laxman duo, Patil, along with his partner Surendra, had composed music for many top notch Hindi and Marathi films in the past over four decades.

Salman Khan mourned through a tweet that read, “Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family.”

Vijay Patil’s son Amar informed that his father suffered a heart attack.

