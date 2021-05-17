Does Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ show India is ready for PPV model

Adv.

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’, has offered a new ray of hope to the Indian film industry with the partial success of a multiple platform experiment at a time when Bollywood has suffered massive losses amid closure of cinema screens due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zee Studios had decided to release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ simultaneously across multiple platforms, including theatres (wherever they are open) and via pay-per-view on on Zee5. ‘Radhe’ was available to rent for ₹249 on ZEE5 as well as for DTH subscribers. Additionally, ZEE5 had also launched a combo offer for annual subscription at ₹499, giving ‘Radhe’ complimentary.

Zee Studios and Salman Khan Films’ decision to open ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ online and offline simultaneously had resulted in massive pre-sales, with fans lining up to see the film on its opening day. The bold decision has given the audience to consume a quintessential Salman Khan movie at a place and time of their choice. The makers of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ have truly shown that with unprecedented circumstances comes the responsibility to make innovative choices that will in turn pave the way for future business models.

This spells good news for an industry grappling with the temporary closure of the traditional exhibition sector. It takes a phenomenal star like Salman Khan to educate the audience to consume content in existing as well as new formats, even in times like these. It has also filled other production houses and studios with the hope that innovation is the key to reboot the industry’s prospects in the near future.

With ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, we are determined to see a new wave of a hybrid release, which will in turn help the entertainment industry to grow and flourish during these times.

Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also sees Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.