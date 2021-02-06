Salman, Shraddha, Rajkummar, Bobby and others shine bright on the red carpet at Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League Opening Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

As India gets ready to welcome its first-ever music league that will have musical teams pitted against each other in a sports championship league format with Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League this month, all the stars associated with the show came together to shoot for the grand premiere of the revolutionary reality music show. For the uninitiated, the Indian Pro Music League will see six teams supported by Bollywood biggies – Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, Bobby Deol and cricketer Suresh Raina battle it out for the mega trophy. The teams that represent different regions of India have star singers like Asees Kaur, Mika, Akriti Kakar, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Sajid Wajid, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Bhoomi Trivedi, Javed Ali, Payal Dev, and Ankit Tiwari as team captains. One rising reality star and a new voice will complete the team of four singers that will compete against the rest. In addition to the already star-studded list of ambassadors and team members, India’s Biggest Superstar – Salman Khan is the IPML Brand Ambassador. The show, produced by Fathom Pictures, will be broadcast on Zee TV starting 26th February at 8 PM.

Many of these celebrities put their best foot forward on the green carpet of the Indian Pro Music League Opening Ceremony and they had a gala time like never before! Gracing the green carpet, the ambassador of Gujarat Rockers – Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a regal black outfit. On the other hand, the ambassadors of Delhi Jammers – Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor looked stunning together as they twinned in black outfits with blingy embellishments. Ambassadors of Punjab Lions and UP ke Dabbangs respectively, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina, looked dashing in black and golden suits paired with black pants. Team captains – Mika (Punjab Lions), Shaan (Bengal Tigers), Sajid-Wajid (Delhi Jammers), Kailash Kher (Mumbai Warriors), Javed Ali (Gujarat Rockers) also made elegant, stylish appearances on the green carpet. Hosts Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa also made a glamorous appearance, looking all excited for the shoot to begin. However, it was the brand ambassador of Indian Pro Music League – Salman Khan who took the green carpet by storm as he walked in looking handsome in a black tee and blue bell-bottom jeans.

After making elegant appearances on the green carpet, the artistes had a great time shooting for the premiere episode of Indian Pro Music League as they all gathered under one roof. All the stars took to the stage, sang and danced to upbeat tunes and made sure the opening ceremony night would be an episode to watch out for!