Salman Khan supports PM Modi's Jan Andolan campaign, gets trolled

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan has extended support to Jan Andolan campaign, asking people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, but ended up getting trolled by netizens.

Social media users slammed him for staying mum about the ongoing debate around the issues plaguing Bollywood.

“Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron, In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands. Let’s implement PM Modi’s — Jan andolan against covid. Come on buck up india! Jai hind,” he tweeted, using hashtag Unite To Fight Corona.

However, netizens were soon reacting to his post with negativity.

“First Come Clean & clear on SSR MURDER. BOLLYWOOD @CRIMINAL WOOD is a DRUGGIES wood, we INDIANS need to maintain Distance from present generation of CRIMINALs & DESH-DROHIS & Award-Wapsi & Tukde Tukde — SUPPORTING CRIMINAL WOOD actors,” posted a user.

Another user wrote: “Appreciate this appeal. However I repeat : anyone have bit of interest is drug nexus clean up & justice for SSR, he needs boycott on all platforms. We must stop promoting crooks, killers & people with anti India agenda.”

“U have taken this initiative in SSR case as well distance,no comments, hand wash – we didn’t expect this from u atleast u would have send condolences to his family members or commented on his case,” shared a user.

A user wrote: “End of bollywood is very essential for prosperous India. Those who should be behind the bars are moving freely and shamelessly is a shame on our system of justice.”

“Same film fraternity who was silent on rhea hounding comes together and try to sell PM vision is clearly under pressure to do so and nothing to do with their own logic,” pointed out a user.

A user expressed disappointment: “Sir this was not expected from you. When there are serious issues like Hathras going on not a word on it?? When the nation is going to dogs you think of promoting the present Govt.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

