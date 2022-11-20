scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Salman Khan wishes 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju 'health, happiness' on birthday

By Glamsham Bureau

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls ‘Bibing’, a year full of love, health and happiness. Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.

He wrote: “My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju.”

On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.

He will also be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.

Previous article
Mindy Kaling admits to being 'prude'
Next article
Shweta Sehrawat to lead India U19 women's team in five-match T20 series against New Zealand
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Malavika Mohanan

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US