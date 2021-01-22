Bollywood News

Salman praises Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat: Looking amazing together

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised actors Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif and said the two are looking amazing together in the upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

Salman shared a still from the upcoming film on Instagram, of the Dandiya Raas number Ban piya, which is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song features Pulkit and Isabelle with 400 background dancers.

“Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed .. congrats n all the best . God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat,” Salman wrote.

Pulkit and Isabelle, sister of actress Katrina Kaif, shared the same shot on their profiles on the photo-sharing website.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is being billed as an entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra.

