Salman Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday celebrated Wajid Khan's birth anniversary -- the first since the late composer passed away after battling Covid.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sohail Khan and Wajid’s brother Sajid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Sajid shared a video on the Instagram account and wrote: “Happy birthday Wajid…great musician, great soul, mind-blowing person and dearest brother…miss you yaar.”

In the clip, we can see Salman cutting the cake and feeding Sajid and Sohail.

Wajid breathed his last on July 1. He had recorded many hit songs in Salman’s films, including “Do you wanna partner” and “Soni de nakhre” (“Partner”), “Hud hud Dabangg” (“Dabangg”), “Tujhe Aksa Beach” (“God Tussi Great Ho”), “Jalwa” (“Wanted”), and “Pandeyji seeti” and “Fevicol se” (“Dabangg 2”).  –ians/sim/in

