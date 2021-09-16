Salman Yosuf Khan: In any competition, No. 2 is a bad position to be in

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Popular dancer and choreographer Salman Yosuf Khan, who is part of dance reality show ‘Dance+’ season 6 as one of the mentors, revealed how heartbreaking and depressing it can be to be in the second position in any competition when one is equally good as the winner.

Salman is part of the new season of Dance+ where he along with Shakti Mohan and Puneet J Pathak are mentors to all the participants. Ace director and choreographer Remo D’Souza is appearing as a Super Judge.

As the show is intended to bring the best talent from across the country, the team auditioned many youngsters.

Rohan Parkale who auditioned for the top 12 positions from captain Salman’s team won hearts for the captain’s and super judge Remo with both auditions. Rohan was a part of a dance reality show for kids which got him popularity, but he couldn’t win the show.

Talking about Rohan’s talent and how heartbreaking it could be for a youngster to be close to winning but remaining in the second position, Salman said, “With this kind of preparation in competition only a wounded lion gives a comeback. In any competition number two is a bad position for one to be in because coming this close to winning a trophy and you cannot hold it is saddening.”

He further added, “I had won a reality show (Dance India Dance: season 1) and the contestants who were with me on the same show were equally famous, but I got some fame, earned money, bought a car and a house, but they had to again travel in local trains and local buses. When they face the crowd and people ask that you’ve been part of such a big show, why are you travelling in local trains and buses? Due to this they went into depression and couldn’t leave their home for 6-8 months. It’s very difficult to cope up when people come and tell you that you should have won the show. When one faces this in there and then makes a comeback that leads to a quality performer like Rohan.”

‘Dance+’ Season 6 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

