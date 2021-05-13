Saloni Batra: Bagging a 'massy' film is not the only way to fulfil my dreams

Adv.

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Saloni Batra has made a mark with a couple of content-driven roles so far, and she doesn’t agree with the idea that working in a film meant for the masses is the only way to make it big in Bollywood.

“I wouldn’t say it is easy, but then nothing is. It’s just that there isn’t a particular process to it, and figuring it out took a while for me,” she said, while speaking to IANS about making a mark in the world of films.

“Bollywood is a very fascinating place where multiple talented artistes see the same dream of becoming a star. I am no different in terms of wanting that big break in life but that does not mean bagging a larger-than-life massy film is the only way to fulfil my dreams,” she said.

Saloni’s performances in the OTT-released “Soni” and “Taish” have been commended, and she is a part of the film “Uljhan” (also known as “The Knot” in the international circuit), which is all set to screen at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles soon.

“Uljhan” was also screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The film has been produced by Kartikeya Narayan Singh and directed by Ashish Pant. It also stars Vikas Kumar.

“I’ve worked with Kartikeya in ‘Soni’ and Ashish had seen ‘Soni’. After he tested me for the part, we had a couple of readings and he came across as someone extremely learned and experienced. Reading the script and understanding the character got me really excited about the project because it was an opportunity to explore something new as an actor,” she says.

“Through this character, I thought, I can bring some unheard voices amongst masses. I am very different as an individual than what I’ve played in ‘Uljhan’ but I could relate to her morals and principles,” she adds.

