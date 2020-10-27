Sam Smith wants kids by 35

Advtg.

London, Oct 27 (IANS) Singer Sam Smith says they want to have children by 35.

Smith first came out to their family as gay at the age 10, and revealed he was non-binary in March 2019. By September 2019, the artiste publicly announced their preferred pronouns to be “they/them”.

The 28-year-old singer opened up on Zane Lowe’s show about their journey to self-acceptance. Smith also spoke about wanting to start a family, saying that they see themselves becoming a parent at least by the time they turn 35 years old.

“I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy,” the artiste said on the show, according to a report in people.com.

He added: Look, I’ve always been non-binary. I’ve always felt the way I felt. When I changed my pronouns, things got complicated for sure. I felt a need to be presenting — all the time. It took time, it took real time.”

Smith explained that they have had to adopt a patient mentality when encountering people who mistakenly call them by “he/him” pronouns.

“I’ve had to just go into myself and try and deal with it in a real kind way and patience, and just know that everyone’s working on this. It’s going to take time,” Smith said.

“We’re changing a language here,” he declared.

Smith said that they feel a newfound freedom in fully actualising their gender expression every day.

“It sounds cliche to say it, but I feel so free. I feel so unafraid of failure, unafraid of my imperfections,” they said.

“I don’t feel a lot of fear at the moment, because I just feel like I could do everything wrong and it would still be okay because I’ve got my own back. I really have my own back, and that’s a lovely feeling to feel,” they added.

–IANS

nn/vnc