Sam Smith will date any gender

Advtg.

London, Nov 1 (IANS) Singer Sam Smith has declared they will no longer play by the rules, adding that their dating choices will not be restricted by gender.

Smith, 28, came out as gender non-binary a while back and adopted the pronouns “they/them”, adding that they have always been open about their love life. Smith now says it’s “freeing to not be limited to one category of person”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer also said they have “never really played by the rule book.”

Advtg.

“I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be,” they told The Sun.

“Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with,” the singer added.

Being a celebrity, Smith finds it “hard” to date, adding that there have been “many, many” bad experiences in the past.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt