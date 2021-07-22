Niraj Kumar Mishra: ‘Samanantar’ a philosophical-horror ‘anthology’ of 4 hard-hitting stories

Adv.

Writer-director-producer Niraj Kumar Mishra, who has penned Baaghi 2, is all geared up for his feature directorial debut ‘Samanantar’ and revealed that it is a philosophical-cum-horror ‘anthology’ of four hard-hitting stories.

The film is all about how the unknown force of the parallel realm starts manifesting once humans breach all the limits through their evil actions. Originally hailing from Bihar, Niraj breaks the stereotype with this film.

Talking about his directorial debut ‘Samanantar’, he shares, “Samanantar is a philosophical-cum-horror anthology of four hard-hitting stories, totally different and unique in nature, but entangled together with common philosophies of life and karma.

“All the four stories in the film are from the heartland of India and have a social message too. The film showcases contemporary issues with stunning cinematic visuals. I feel with fresh original faces of real India along with unique storytelling and unique visuals, Samanantar has all the winning elements of a successful audio-visual storytelling,” he adds.

Writer-director Niraj breaks the stereotype with his directorial feature debut, ‘Samanantar’ and believes that producing a film is a Herculean task. “We have shot the entire film in a limited number of days in freezing temperatures at the India-Nepal border. Keeping the universal audience in mind, I wrote all the four stories very carefully without missing the social and regional milieu. Producing the film is a Herculean task, but I did it because I wanted to have some freedom to tell my kind of stories. I’m glad people from the film fraternity have some really nice and encouraging things to say about the film,” Niraj concludes.

‘Samanantar’ is backed by Anirati Films, Niraj’s home production company. Though it has been officially functioning since the last couple of years, ‘Samanantar’ is the first in-house production.

Niraj Kumar Mishra is an independent filmmaker, writer, director, creative director who besides writing Baaghi 2, has also written and directed award-winning short films, ‘Gandhi: The Silent Gun’ and recently did a few web series for Zee5 and Voot as a storywriter and a showrunner.