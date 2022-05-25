scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special birthday wishes for Karan Johar

By Glamsham Bureau
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special birthday wishes for Karan Johar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes birthday boy Karan Johar _ pic courtesy instagram
South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sent her warm wishes to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s on his 50th birthday.

The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress took to her Instagram to write a short and sweet birthday note for Karan.

“Happy birthday to the one and only Karan Johar. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday”, Samantha’s note reads. Samantha also shares Karan’s picture, in which he looks uber cool.

Karan, the Bollywood film director and businessman celebrated his 50th birthday at his home with close friends like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, and others.

The ‘Oh Baby’ actor’s wishes for Karan Johar have made everyone take notice, in the context of Samantha’s growing Bollywood connections.

Samantha is starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of US spy drama ‘Citadel’.

Pic. Source
glamsham.com

