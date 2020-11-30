ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Samikssha Batnagar, who was seen in the 2017 comedy Poster Boys, is all set to return in the web series, Jo Hukum Mere Aaka. The show also stars actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Samikssha has started shooting for the project, which she describes as a “hilarious, rib tickling comedy”.

“Shoot has already started. It’s absolutely mind blowing and hilarious. We have got a great team on board and we are all raring to go,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series reunites Samikssha with her Poster Boys director Shreyas Talpade who is also her co-star in Jo Hukum Mere Aaka.

Krushna Abhishek with Shreyas Talpade on the sets of web series Jo Hukum Mere Aaka

The story deals with a djinn who can make the opposite of what one wishes for come true. Samikssha essays Krushna’s wife Sudha.

The series is directed by Rajiv Ruia. –ians/abh/vnc/bg