Bollywood News

Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series ‘Jo Hukum Mere Aaka’

By Glamsham Editorial
Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series'Jo Hukum Mere Aaka'
Samikssha Batnagar
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Samikssha Batnagar, who was seen in the 2017 comedy Poster Boys, is all set to return in the web series, Jo Hukum Mere Aaka. The show also stars actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Samikssha has started shooting for the project, which she describes as a “hilarious, rib tickling comedy”.

“Shoot has already started. It’s absolutely mind blowing and hilarious. We have got a great team on board and we are all raring to go,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series reunites Samikssha with her Poster Boys director Shreyas Talpade who is also her co-star in Jo Hukum Mere Aaka.

Krushna Abhishek with Shreyas Talpade on the sets of web series Jo Hukum Mere Aaka
Krushna Abhishek with Shreyas Talpade on the sets of web series Jo Hukum Mere Aaka

The story deals with a djinn who can make the opposite of what one wishes for come true. Samikssha essays Krushna’s wife Sudha.

The series is directed by Rajiv Ruia.  –ians/abh/vnc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAashram 2: Guru bin gyan mile na song lyrics
Next articleNaagin 5: Surbhi Chandna slaying in neon colored blouse and black floral saree

Related Articles

News

Govinda: I have been a scapegoat of Krushna or Kashmira’s defamatory comments

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The below reads a statement by actor Govinda on the recent allegations levelled against him. "I am utterly sad to release this media statement, but...
Read more
Dialogues

13 years of Om Shanti Om: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s memorable dialogues that remain in our hearts

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 13 years of Om Shanti Om, we have list of memorable dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om.
Read more
News

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Preity Zinta is back from digital detox and recovering from jet lag on landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series 'Jo Hukum Mere Aaka' 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series 'Jo Hukum Mere Aaka' 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series 'Jo Hukum Mere Aaka' 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series 'Jo Hukum Mere Aaka' 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks