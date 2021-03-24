ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Samir Soni turns author with book on anxiety and self-discovery

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Samir Soni is all set to make his debut as an author. He is gearing up to write a book titled “My Experiments With Silence”, about anxiety and self-discovery.

Slated for release this year, Soni’s book aims to be a personal account of him dialogues with himself during his growing-up years in Delhi, his stint at Wall Street and his time in Bollywood.

“For the longest time, a notebook and a pen have been my closest companions. Every thought or emotion that I couldn’t share went into my diary. Writing has been a catharsis of sorts. ‘My Experiments With Silence’ documents in prose and poetry some of my darkest, most intense and introspective thoughts,” says the actor.

He feels the post-pandemic scenario is apt for such a book.

“After the pandemic in 2020, with millions forced to look within and deal with isolation, anxiety and depression, I thought it was time for me to share my personal struggles, which are more relevant than ever before,” Soni sums up.

The book will be published by OM Books International.

“This past year has introduced us all to living with anxiety and stress like never before. Drawing from his own experiences, Samir addresses these issues and the coping mechanisms he has for dealing with stressful times and situations. In these eloquent notes to himself, he provides the readers with a roadmap to heal the wounded self. I was struck by the honesty and empathy he brings to the subject and I am sure that will resonate with all readers,” said Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri, Editor-in Chief, OM Books International, which will publish the book.

–IANS

vnc/vnc

