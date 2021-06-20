Kartikeya Gummakonda’s next ‘Raja Vikramarka’ first look!!

Adv.

Sensational Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the first look of Hero Kartikeya’s next titled ‘Raja Vikramarka’.

Impressing the audience beyond language barriers, young & talented hero Kartikeya Gummakonda is growing intensely as a promising performer in every genre he chose. His RX 100, Gang Leader & Chaavu Kaburu Challaga proved his acting mettle in versatile roles. Coming up with another strikingly intriguing role as a free-spirited NIA officer in his next, he pins high expectations on this enthralling Action Entertainer.

Also, as the announced title was once known to be Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi’s yesteryear Superhit film, expectations on the film skyrocketed.

Directed by debutante Sri Saripalli, Raja Vikramara is known to be an Intense Action Thriller starring Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. Adi Reddy. T is presenting it in 88 Rama Reddy production with Prashanth Vihari’s music.

Meanwhile, his yet to be announced Kollywood debut opposite Thala Ajith Kumar’s Cop Action Thriller is still the most awaited update.