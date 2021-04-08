Sandeepa Dhar: Emotionally draining to play psychiatrist

Adv.

Actress Sandeepa Dhar says playing a psychiatrist in the web series “Bisaat” was an emotionally draining experience. The eight-part-web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” actor Omkar Kapoor.

“It was very intense shooting for ‘Bisaat’, because it was emotionally draining. We shot the show over 50 days and those 50 days have been amongst the most emotionally exhausting in my life. However, as an actor it’s been very satisfying, because each day when I would come back home, although I would be emotionally and physically tired, I would feel happy about the fact that I gave it my all,” she told IANS.

To bring alive her character Kiyana, Sandeepa had to understand what goes in the world of clinical psychiatry. For this, she met medical professionals.

“I spent a month and a half meeting different psychiatrists, understanding medical terms, jargons, their lifestyle at personal and professional lives,” she said.

“The character is a complex and layered personality, she has her baggage, a troubled marriage she is trying to sort. She also has certain professional difficulties to deal with. She is the epitome of the modern contemporary woman who is trying to balance her career and professional life,” she says.