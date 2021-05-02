Sandeepa Dhar shares the strong, ambitious ‘Maina’

Adv.

Highlighting the traits of her upcoming character Sandeepa Dhar gives glimpses into the intriguing personality of the strong, ambitious ‘Maina’ on social media.

Slipping into the dancing shoes for ‘Chattis Aur Maina’, Sandeepa Dhar essays a contemporary woman with dreams. Sharing the look of her character, Sandeepa Dhar said, “MAINA 🕊 A dancer. Independent, Ambitious , Stubborn , Quirky & a huge commitment phobic. She is all things sugar & spice !! On the path of fulfilling her dreams and aspirations. Will she achieve her goals? Coming soon #ChattisAurMaina on @disneyplushotstar”.

After garnering praises for her intense and gritty performance in ‘Bisaat’, Sandeepa Dhar is now gearing up for the release of ‘Chattis Aur Maina’.

Recently, Sandeepa Dhar unveiled the poster of the show creating anticipation for her performance.

With a knack for stronger characters that leave an impact on the narratives, Sandeepa Dhar drives her roles to deliver memorable performances.

Sandeepa Dhar has earlier played a gutsy cop in ‘Abhay’, determined and practical CA in MumBhai, the strong-headed psychiatrist in ‘Bisaat’, Sandeepa has vouched for pivotal women narratives with her choices. Taking the wagon forward with Maina,