Sanjana Sanghi helps Covid-impacted underprivileged

With the recent surge in cases, the virus is also fast-traveling to the interiors and remote parts of our country rapidly affecting the already disadvantaged communities. Actor and Humanitarian, Sanjana Sanghi along with Save The Children will now focus on helping the silent sufferers like the COVID impacted children and families belonging to the most at risk and deprived communities in remote parts of India.

Through their ‘Protect A Million’ mission, they aim to reach 1 million such underprivileged children and families across the nation.

Sanjana took to her social media appealing to people to support the humanitarian initiative.

The actress shared a video, where she said, “It is my honor to be joining hands with Save The Children, a century-old Global Child Rights Organization in our mission to #ProtectAMillion. Together we will be providing Covid support in the form of oxygen, critical care, essential medicine, psycho-social support, and nutritional packages, to the most underserved and vulnerable communities which is children and their families in remote parts across 57 districts of India. Our aim is to reach One Million such children and families and we just can’t do this without you.”

She further says, “Join me and save the children as we fight to protect the future and fight for hope. Every single penny, I promise you will better the life or save the lives of those for whom the basics like a thermometer, oximeter, a mask or medicine, are a huge huge privilege. Let’s open our hearts up, like we already have, and Help each other and fight for the children of our country.”

We need all your help in helping us be able to provide critical relief to the most disadvantaged COVID-impacted children & families in the most remote parts of India.

-Oxygen

-Critical Care

-Essential Medicines

-Testing Support

-Nutritional Packages

-Psychosocial support

