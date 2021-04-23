Sanjana Sanghi helps keep students’ spirits up & ideate

Adv.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi won hearts with her stirring performance in ‘Dil Bechara’ has been heavily involved in devoting a lot of time to expansive efforts in the sphere of education alleviation since her early days in college. Recently, Sanjana was invited by her Alma Mater, Lady Shri Ram College to chat with the students and encourage them to keep their spirits up through the pandemic.

The actress was also invited to Shri Ram College of Commerce for their Marketing summit alongside eminent personalities like Justin Langer (the current cricket coach of the Australian team); Smriti Irani; DR. Philip Kotler and many others. Sanjana connected with the youth talking about her journey in the films, the stories of sacrifice and dedication behind balancing academics and professional life as an actor and how the youth can join her, in her many humanitarian efforts.

Talking about her experience Sanjana Sanghi shares, “Getting to witness the energy, optimism and bravery of young college students in our country, even when placed in most dire circumstances like these, makes me feel so proud. I feel honoured to be called upon by leading educational institutions to help them through, by sharing personal anecdotes from my student journey and ideating with them on ways in which they can be their most productive selves even in such trying times.”

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in Om: The Battle within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.