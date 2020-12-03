Bollywood News

Sanjana Sanghi is breakout star of IMDb for 2020

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara earlier this year, is the top Breakout Star of Indian Streaming Films and Web Series this year by IMDb. The list was released on Thursday.

Sanjana is followed by Isha Talwar of “Mirzapur 2”, Harshita Gaur, Swastika Mukherjee and Aahana Kumra.

Fresh from the success of “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, Shreya Dhanwanthary is sixth in the list, with Tripti Dimri, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nithya Menen and Niharika Lyra Dutt following her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list is determined using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

“With the unprecedented popularity of streaming movies and web series this year, we are thrilled to highlight the Indian actors and actresses from these projects who saw a tremendous rise,” said Matt Kumin from the service, adding: “We congratulate these actors and actresses on their breakout success this year and look forward to watching their careers continue to grow.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBrandon Routh joins cast of 'The Rookie'
Next articleMads Mikkelsen opens up on replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Related Articles

News

Sushant case: Shekhar Suman awaits a miracle

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Shekhar Suman says he is just left with hope and prayers for a miracle to happen, in the Sushant Singh...
Read more
News

Mumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) A Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Wednesday granted bail to Showik Chakraborty -- the brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty...
Read more
News

Sushant's sister continues to seek justice for late actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) While she struggles to cope up with the loss of her brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti is...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanjana Sanghi is breakout star of IMDb for 2020 1

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Sanjana Sanghi is breakout star of IMDb for 2020 2

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Sanjana Sanghi is breakout star of IMDb for 2020 3

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalitha Rajinikanth Kamal Hassan C N Annadurai M Karunanidhi M G Ramachandran Janaki Ramachandran

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020