Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, is set to join actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the upcoming action film, OM: The Battle Within.

“Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour and have immense gratitude for to my producers and my director Kapil (Verma) for the potential they have seen in me being able to pull off such a part in our film,” Sanjana said.

“After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner, being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges,” she added.

Advtg.

Talking about her character, she said: “My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard-working and sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film.”

“I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her. I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine,” she added.

The action thriller is co-produced by Ahmed Khan, who previously helmed Baaghi 3, and directed by debutant Kapil Verma.

Advtg.

“In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character she plays is of a young girl who handles great responsibilities and she is perfectly suited for it,” Ahmed said.

The film will be shot in three cities across India and one international location. The makers hope to complete shooting of the film by March next year.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBig B's message to fans amid pandemic: You are not alone
Next articleTaylor Swift wins Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020, reveals why she missed gala

Related Articles

News

Sanjana Sanghi joins ‘OM – The Battle Within’ as the lead actress opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The leading lady opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM - The Battle Within' has been found. Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have roped in the beautiful young sensation Sanjana Sanghi as Kavya in the film.
Read more
News

Bharti, Harsh in judicial custody till Dec 4 in NDPS case (2nd Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) A Mumbai special court on Sunday sent in judicial custody till December 4 comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh...
Read more
News

NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested popular comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and consumption of banned drugs,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM' 1

Shehnaaz Gill’s classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared pictures on Instagram and captioned, “Stay classy!”. She is seen wearing a black stylish outfit. Her makeup game is also on point.
Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM' 2

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM' 3

American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM' 3

Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020, reveals...

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM' 3

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks