Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata leave Mumbai, enroute life

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, along with wife Maanayata, reportedly jetted off to Dubai on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Maanayata posted a picture of her sitting next to Sanjay in a flight.

“Enroute life,” she captioned the image, hinting that the two are going to Dubai to meet their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

In the image, Sanjay is seen making a victory sign.

Maanayata and the kids were in Dubai during the lockdown, but she flew down to Mumbai after news of Sanjay’s illness broke out.

On August 11, Sanjay, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta soon confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account on August 11.

–IANS

