ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt Maanayata celebrate 12 years of marriage

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata completed 12 years of marriage today, the actor shared a mushy post for his wife to mark the occasion

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanjay Dutt Maanayata celebrate 12 years of marriage
Sanjay Dutt-Maanayata celebrate 12 years of marriage (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata completed 12 years of marriage on Thursday, and the actor shared a mushy post for his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Dutt posted a picture where the couple is seen twinning in black. While Maanayata wears a black and gold saree, the actor looks dapper in a black pathani suit. 

“Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary,” he wrote as the caption. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Trishala, Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with the late actress Richa Sharma, wrote: “Happy Anniversary!!!”

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in February 2008. The pair have twins Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in October 2010.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhy Gina Carano get dropped from show ‘The Mandalorian’
Next article5-member Indian judo team to participate in Tel Aviv Grand Slam
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city's...
Read more
News

Rajiv Kapoor beyond ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday after a massive heart attack. For the first time in 31 years (his last released films were Zimmedaaar...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021