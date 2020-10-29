Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt flaunts platinum blonde hairdo

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanjay Dutt flaunts platinum blonde hairdo 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has beaten cancer, and how! The 61-year-old star, who is currently spending time with his family, has opted for a new look to celebrate his recovery.

Snapshots posted by the actor’s close friend, hairstylist Hakim Alim, on social media show that Dutt is looking fit as a fiddle. The highlight of his new look being a short-cropped platinum blonde hairdo he has opted for. The look is completed with a stylishly maintained beard.

In the frame, Dutt wears designer shades, ear stud and a blue T-shirt. He flashes a tattoo on his right bicep.

Advtg.

“Dutt’s The Way … AHAA-AHAA The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair Done By Shariq & Rhea : Hair Artists @Salon Hakim’s Aalim,” wrote Alim, as caption to the pictures that he posted on his verified Instagram account.

Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer but he announced on the birthday of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, that he had been cured. “I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can — the health and well being of our family,” he had written.

–IANS

Advtg.

vnc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRana, Karthik take KKR to 172/5 after late surge
Next articleCovid scare: Kolkata film festival rescheduled to Jan 2021

Related Articles

News

Raveena Tandon turns 46, shares her look in KGF 2 on birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Raveena Tandon turned 46 on Monday, and the actress presented her first look in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 as a birthday gift to fans.
Read more
News

Friend who inspired Kamli in 'Sanju' reacts to Sanjay Dutt's cancer recovery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Paresh Ghelani, the friend of Sanjay Dutt who inspired the character played by Vicky Kaushal in the biopic Sanju, is...
Read more
News

Sanjay Dutt defeats cancer, issues statement with health update

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently confirmed that he was fighting cancer, on Wednesday shared a health update saying he has...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks