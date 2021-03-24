Sanjay Dutt gets first shot of Covid vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen getting vaccinated. He turned up to take the shot casually, in blue denims and black T-shirt.

“Received my first shot of Covid-19 vaccine today at the BKC Vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

The actor awaits the release of “Shamshera” and “KGF Chapter 2” later this year.

–IANS

