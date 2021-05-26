Sanjay Dutt receives a golden visa for the UAE

Adv.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the government of UAE on receiving a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“It’s an honour to receive the prestigious Visa. I’m grateful to the government of UAE for their never-ending support considering Dubai became a home for my family in the past year. The Golden Visa initiative by the leaders is truly visionary, it has helped the country grow as an investor-friendly nation and I’m sure it will continue to do so in the coming years. I vow to help the country whenever they are in need since that’s what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow,” Dutt shared.

The 61-year-old actor also shared the news on social media. “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support,” he wrote on Instagram.

Since 2019, UAE has been providing the Golden Visa to foreigners to work, live, study and conduct business without requiring national sponsors. The initiative helps foreign investors and business owners get a complete ownership of their businesses in the country.

This is indeed a feather in the cap of the actor, who incidentally, shares a huge fan base in the Middle East.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in upcoming films like “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, “KGF: Chapter 2”, “Prithviraj” and “Shamshera”.