Sanjay Dutt on Nargis’ death anniversary: Not a day goes by when I don’t miss you Ma!

Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3 in 1981 her son, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, posted a message in her memory.

Bollywood icon Nargis Dutt passed away on May 3 in 1981 and her son, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, posted an Instagram message on Monday in her memory.

“Not a day goes by when I don’t miss you Ma!” wrote Sanjay, who is 61 now, along with a throwback black and white picture he posted on the social media site.

In the mid-shot image, Nargis holds a young Sanjay in her arms. The nostalgic photograph has garnered over 369720 likes since it was posted earlier in the day.

Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and passed away a year later.

