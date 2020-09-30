Breaking: Sanjay Dutt warns Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan

Advtg.

Sanjay Dutt bolo toh Baba is posing a threat to Akshay Kumar And Varun Dhawan !!?. Kyu, Why, How, Kaise?.. continue to read…

The most eagerly awaited Rahul Mittra’s next film TORBAAZ on suicide bomber kids starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri & Rahul Dev is slated for a mega release this November. Our source close to OTT giant Netflix has passed this information on condition of anonymity.

Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role as Afghan Army colonel in the first Indian film to be ever shot in Kyrgyzstan.

As we are aware, Akshay Kumar’s LAXMMI BOMB remake of the Tamil movie MUNI 2, written and directed by Raghava Lawrence co-starring Kiara Advani is slated for November 09 2020 release on Disney+Hotstar.

Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri with Rahul Mittra on Torbaaz location

Varun Dhawan starrer COOLIE NO. 1 – remake of the 1995 movie of the same name co-starring Sara Ali Khan is also slated for a Diwali release on November 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

But TORBAAZ is original with an issue that concerns the whole world and the coming generation.

Directed by JAL fame Girish Malik and co-produced by Dr. Raju Chadha, TORBAAZ is something very close to producer Rahul Mittra who started his journey as a producer on this date today – September 30 9 years ago, marking his entry into the fiercely competitive yet bewitching Indian film industry.

The producer who has successfully completed his two weeks of isolation post Covid-19 is thanking the whole world and the mankind who have prayed for his well-being. Hoping to begin his normal routine within 4-5 days with all parameters in control.

The producer who proudly calls himself a child of life looks nine years back & shares, “Seeing how far I’ve travelled leaves me with just one emotion – immense gratitude”.

A former journalist from The Times of India, Rahul Mittra defied nepotism and in the absence of any godfather emerged a big name in Bollywood on his own in the last decade.

He made SAHEB BIWI AUR GANGSTER which changed the context of Indian cinema, apart from the lives of everyone involved in the film. In a career spanning 10 spectacular years in Bollywood, Rahul Mittra has worked closely with top actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Irrfan Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rahul Dev, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Chunky Pandey, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Nargis Fakhri, Richa Chadha, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan amongst others.

#9yearsOfSahebBiwiAurGangster award winning film maker Rahul Mittra tweeted this morning after which it became viral across social media.

This author then took a chance and got in touch with his source in OTT to know about TORBAAZ which was scheduled to release on Netflix and the above mind-blowing update is bound to cheer all fans of Sanju Baba aka Sanjay Dutt and the industry in general.

Sanjay Dutt lovingly called Baba is currently in Dubai with his two kids Shahraan and Iqra and wife Maanayata Dutt and battling an undisclosed health condition like a seasoned warrior. Sanjay Dutt the fighter as always in the beginning of this month returned to shoot amid his treatment. Last month, the actor was diagnosed of the ailment and immediately started his treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The actor completed the shoot of his upcoming movie SHAMSHERA, also starring Ranbir Kapoor produced by YRF.