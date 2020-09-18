Home Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt reunites with kids in Dubai after months

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata and Kids
Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata and Kids

Actor Sanjay Dutt, upon reaching the emirate, is spending time with wife Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra.

In an Instagram picture Maanayata posted on Friday, the couple and the kids come together for a family portrait.

“Today…I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints…No requests… just to be together, forever,” she captioned the post.

She tagged the post with Amen#blessedbeyondmeasure, #love, #grace, #positivity, #dutts, #beautifullife, and #thankyougod.

Maanayata and the kids were in Dubai during lockdown but she flew down to Mumbai alone a while back after Sanjay’s illness.

The couple recently returned to Dubai to be with their children. Sanjay reunited with his children after months.

On August 11, Sanjay, who was hospitalized a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

 –IANS/sim/vnc

