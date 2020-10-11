Advtg.
Sanjay Dutt thanks Amitabh Bachchan for love, guidance

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanjay Dutt thanks Big B for love, guidance
Sanjay Dutt with Amitabh Bachchan and others in Kaante
Actor Sanjay Dutt thanked his frequent collaborator Amitabh Bachchan for love and guidance on the birthday of the megastar.

Amitabh turned 78 on Sunday, and Sanjay used the occasion to thank him.

“Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir,” Sanjay tweeted along with two photos.

He shared a black and white photo of the duo from their younger days. In the second photo, the two seem to be having a good chat.

The actors have featured together in films such as “Kaante”, “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, “Deewar” and “Eklavya: The Royal Guard”.

Other actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur and Ajay Devgn also wished Amitabh on his birthday on Sunday.  –ians/nn/vd

