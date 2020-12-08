Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt came out in support of the Green India Challenge initiative taken up by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J. Santosh Kumar and appealed to people to plant more trees.

The Bollywood star planted a sapling at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on Monday on the occasion of the MP’s birthday.

Lauding Santosh Kumar’s initiative, Sanjay Dutt stressed the need for creating awareness on greenery. The ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ actor said he was happy to take part in the programme and called upon people to plant more trees for a healthy and sustainable environment.

The MP said Sanjay Dutt’s participation in the programme was another surprise on his birthday and called it icing on the cake. He thanked the actor joining him in planting a sapling on the special day and for his word of encouragement for the Green India Challenge in Mumbai and asked his fans to replicate the same.

Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao released the book, “Vriksha Vedam” published by the Green India Challenge on the occasion of Santosh Kumar’s birthday.

The book, written by Mamidi Harikrishna and edited by Desapathy Srinivas, has the shlokas highlighting the importance of trees; forests as depicted in the Indian literature and beautiful photographs showcasing the beauty of the forests.

KCR congratulated Santosh Kumar for compiling the book. He said we have a rich culture, which treats trees as gods. He said with the continuing efforts of the Telangana government the dream of Haritha Telangana is being achieved.

Santosh Kumar had last year adopted Keesara reserved forest region and laid foundation stone for rejuvenation of reserved forest and eco park.

He motivated celebrities, industrialists and eminent people from various walks of life to take part in Green India Challenge and plant saplings.

On his request, popular actor Prabhas had adopted 1,650 acres of reserve forest on the outskirts of Hyderabad in September this year.

The actor of ‘Baahubali’ fame handed over a Rs 2-crore cheque to Forest officials for the development of Khazipally reserve forest on the Outer Ring Road near Dundigal.

The Forest Department will convert a small portion of the reserve forest into an urban forest park while the rest of the forest will be a conservation zone.

–IANS

ms/in