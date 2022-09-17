scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Sanjay Dutt wishes the 'man who changed the outlook of our nation'

Sanjay Dutt sent out wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday turned 72.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sanjay Dutt wishes the 'man who changed the outlook of our nation'
Sanjay Dutt wishes the 'man who changed the outlook of our nation'

Sanjay Dutt sent out wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday turned 72.

The Bollywood actor thanked Modi for his leadership and heaped praises for changing the outlook of the nation.

Sanjay took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph posing with Modi. In the image, the two are standing together as they get clicked.

“Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!A Happy birthday @narendramodi” Sanjay wrote on the micro-blogging website for the leader.

Previous articleIs Varun Tej's next film set against a war backdrop?
Next articleFatima Sana Shaikh preps for her role in 'Sam Bahadur'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nazriya Nazim

Nikki Tamboli

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US