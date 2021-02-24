ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sanjay Gupta applauds efforts of 'Mumbai Saga' team, shares teaser

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The last year has been tough for Bollywood with film shoots coming to complete halt during lockdown. filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recalls how the team of his upcoming film Mumbai Saga struggled against the odds and continued to work hard.

The filmmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to applaud their efforts. He subsequently shared the teaser of the film.

“Will never forget 2020. A year full of fear & uncertainty. But what also makes it unforgettable is all the hard work Team Mumbai Saga put in. We worked tirelessly & relentlessly through it all. And today we will share the first glimpse with our audience for whom we did it all,” posted the filmmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated to release on March 19.

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLate Sridevi's handwritten note shared by daughter Janhvi
Next articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas shares memes on herself
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ releasing on March 19

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga confirmed for theatrical release on March 19.
Read more
News

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ to release in theater on this date

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.
Read more
News

Why did Madhur Bhandarkar choose lockdown as subject for new film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Madhur Bhandarkar observed many contrasting stories from friends, relatives & people around to choose lockdown as subject for new film
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser released on Bhansali's birthday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday launched the teaser of his upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the official website...

Sharman Joshi film 'Fauji Calling' in cinemas on March 12

Chrissy Teigen asks President Biden to unfollow her: It's not you,...

Disha's jaw-dropping stunts impress rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

Kirti Kulhari starts shooting for 'Four More Shots Please!' season 3

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares memes on herself

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021