ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sanjay Gupta on 'Mumbai Saga': Taken a bold step and returns maybe delayed

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Monday said he has taken a bold step by releasing his latest film Mumbai Saga in theatres amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The director hopes even though the returns might be delayed, they will not be denied.

“With Mumbai Saga safely in theatres, now praying for people to be safe. We have taken a bold step and returns maybe delayed but will never be denied. Thank you for all the love showered on the film and my entire team,” Sanjay Gupta tweeted on Monday.

In a separate tweet, the filmmaker spoke about the box office collection of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In ordinary times the numbers would’ve been extraordinary and in these extraordinary times these numbers are very encouraging,” he wrote.

The film has collected a total of Rs 8.74 cr in its opening week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday saying the out-and-out commercial entertainer has been affected by the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3… Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains… #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport… All eyes on weekdays… Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ? 8.74 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh wrote.

The film features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amole Gupte, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleArjan Bajwa: Feel fortunate to play author-backed roles
Next articleGowtam Tinnanuri on 'Jersey' National Award: I am overwhelmed with love
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...
Read more
Technology

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...
Read more
Sports

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates