Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Thursday expressed concern over what could happen if the theatre audience gets used to watching films on OTT platforms for nearly no cost. The filmmaker also predicts that from now on, people will go to the theatres only to watch event films.

“Saw LAKSHMI with the family at home. Have planned to watch LUDO, SOORARAI POTTRU and CHHALLAANG this weekend. OTT was considered solo viewing. But these feature films coming straight to OTT are actually bringing families together at home. Can’t say if this is good for theatres,” Gupota tweeted.

“Also as normal family outings these four films in theatres would’ve collectively cost not less than Rs 12000 while people are gonna watch them for nearly no cost. What if people get used to this? The writing is on the wall, people will go to the theatres only for event films,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

Advtg.

A few days ago, the filmmaker had tweeted saying his upcoming multistarrer film “Mumbai Saga” has been solely made for the big screen experience, and he is determined to release it in theatres.

“#MUMBAISAGA We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading and final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team and I feel only one common emotion… MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It’s been solely and single heartedly made for the big screen experience!” Gupta had shared in a tweet.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWary Aus breaks tradition, picks Test stars for warm-ups vs India
Next articleBig B: Mental health crisis demands our undivided attention
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost' 1

Tusshar Kapoor shares his Thursday thoughts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor-producer Tussar Kapoor shared his Thursday thoughts in a new post on social media.Tusshar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram...
Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost' 2

Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video

Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost' 3

Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat spread awareness about plant-based diet

Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost' 4

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls it was always fun to...

Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost' 5

Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting experience in the time of Covid

Sanjay Gupta worried about people getting used to watching films for 'nearly no cost' 6

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks