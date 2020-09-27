Home Bollywood News

Sanjay Khan, Riteish Deshmukh mourn Jaswant Singh's demise

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Several members from the film industry took to social media to pay condolences after the demise of former Union minister Jaswant Singh on Sunday.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is extremely saddened.

“He was a patriot, an army man, a writer, a thinker, a progressive & a visionary leader who was loved & revered across party lines. Deepest condolences to Manvendra Bhai, the entire family. Rest In Glory Sir,” Riteish tweeted.

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan remembered Jaswant Singh as a “true gentleman”.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswant Singh, Central Minister and BJP stalwart I had the pleasure of knowing. He was a true gentleman and a newborn person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and numerous followers,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Shabana Azmi, too, paid her condolences.

“How sad. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Azmi wrote on one of the posts on Instagram.

Jaswant Singh passed away in Delhi on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 82.

–IANS

