Bollywood News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares unseen footage as 'Padmaavat' turns 3

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared never-seen footage of his 2018 magnum opus Padmaavat on the social media page of his production house.

While the filmmaker doesn’t have a social media account, the videos on his production house’ Instagram page showed actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talking about the one-year-long journey that they, along with the cast, took during the making of the film.

In the video, the filmmaker is seen directing the actors and the production unit.

Deepika says in the video: “I never thought I will ever be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actress and now I have worked with him in not one but three film. “

Ranveer, while addressing the production team says: “You will always be able to proudly say that you were part of Padmaavat’s making.”

The film was released in 2018 after much resistance from certain political wings. It went on to receive success at box office despite multiple bans across the country.

Bhansali is gearing up with his next production, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt .

–IANS

ym/vnc

