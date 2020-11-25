Sanya Malhotra bags romantic comedy with Abhimanyu Dassani

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra will star in a romantic comedy film, which is set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Titled “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, the romantic comedy is about the trials and tribulations of a young couple.

Sanya took to Instagram to post a photo of the two actors in wedding attire, and wrote: “You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips! #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix.”

Abhimanyu also shared the same photo and wrote: “What’s in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot.”

The Netflix film will be the OTT debut of Abhimanyu. Sanya’s “Ludo” had recently released on the platform.

Directed by Vivek Soni, it is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

–IANS

nn/vnc