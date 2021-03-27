ADVERTISEMENT
Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film “Pagglait”. She says for her a person who listens to their heart and does not seek external validation is a Pagglait.

“Pagglait is a person who listens to the heart and does what the heart says. Someone who does not seek external validation. That person (for me) is a Pagglait. The person who listens to themselves and not the outside world is a pagglait,” Sanya told IANS.

In the film, Sanya is Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of marriage. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

The dramedy, directed by Umesh Bist, also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang, and dropped on Netflix on March 26.

–IANS

dc/vnc

