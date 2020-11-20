Advtg.
Sanya Malhotra describes her 'long day of work'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra had a long day at work and describes how it went in a new post on social media.

Sanya posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing on a song from the film “Darr”. She is seen shaking a leg on the number “Tu mere samne”.

The actress purposely shared the line “Toot Gayi Toot Ke Maein Choor Ho Gayi” from the number to describe how her day went like.

On the picture, she wrote: “After a long day of work.”

Sanya has started preparations for the upcoming film “Pagglait” directed by Umesh Bist. It also stars Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.

The film tells the tale of a girl who discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India.

–IANS

