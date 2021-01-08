Bollywood News

Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra is all geared up to kickstart the new year on a busy note at work, adding that 2020 turned out to be professionally fulfilling.

In 2020, two of her films — “Ludo” and “Shakuntala Devi ” — released on OTT.

“I feel absolutely blessed to have a professionally fulfilling 2020, with film releases and announcements. The unprecedented year of 2020 has been one of the most exhilarating journeys for me, to say the least. I’m glad that both of my films, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Ludo’, were released, and received immense love from the audience,” said Sanya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2021 too, I will be working with two major production houses, (Dharma and Red Chillies Entertainment), and have three releases in the pipeline. I couldn’t be more grateful to have gotten the opportunity. I will be embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note, prepping and shooting for my upcoming films,” she added.

Sanya currently has “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, “Love Hostel” and “Pagglait” in her kitty.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnubhav Sinha reacts to buzz around his next
Next articleCelebrities shocked by Dolphin being beaten to death viral video

Related Articles

News

Bhumi Pednekar: Climate change is upon us

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate...
Read more
News

Which Bollywood films’ sequels expected in 2021?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood filmmakers are going big on taking a hit story forward this year. While actors like John Abraham and Salman Khan return in sequels...
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar start Badhaai Do shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Rajkummar posted a picture along with Bhumi, posing with...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note' 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note' 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note' 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note' 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note' 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Sanya Malhotra: 'Embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note' 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020