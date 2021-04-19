Adv.
Sanya Malhotra flaunts a few throwback moves

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra on Monday posted a throwback dance video on Instagram, where she is seen adding a contemporary touch to the song “Radha” from the 2000 film “Lagaan”.

The actress is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer friend Shazeb Sheikh on the track.

“Hi Sha #throwback,” Sanya captioned the image.

On the work front, Sanya will be seen in “Love Hostel” alongside Vikrant Massey and “Meenakshi Sundereshwar” with Abhimanyu Dassani.

She starred in the comedy drama “Pagglait”, which released on OTT recently.

— IANS

