Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film 1
Advtg.

By Natalia Ningthoujam

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra loves to dance, and she wants to combine that passion with acting someday. She is hopeful that the dream project will happen next year.

A quick look at her Instagram account will give an idea of how much she enjoys dancing. Surprisingly, she is yet to do a full-fledged dance film.

Advtg.

“I am dying to do a dance film and I think I am putting it out in the universe and manifesting it everyday. I am 100 per cent sure, I will do it. I am really passionate about it. I was a trained dancer before coming to Mumbai. Mixing these two passions (dancing and acting) of mine is like a dream project. Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film,” Sanya told IANS.

She believes she is already living her dream.

“Every year I have seen myself growing as an actor, and as a human being. It’s been a great journey so far. ‘Dangal’ is going to complete four years in December,” she said talking about her debut film that saw her transforming into wrestler Babita Kumari.

Advtg.

“I am extremely grateful (for) the kind of work I am getting to do, the kind of people I am getting to work with. I am extremely lucky and grateful that all these opportunities came my way. I am living my dream, so I am extremely grateful,” she shared.

In her career so far, she got a chance to collaborate with talented actors like Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I am not a trained actor, so I have learnt a lot about filmmaking and not just the acting aspect. The kind of actors I have worked with are very experienced and professional. The way they work and approach their characters, they have their own patterns and processes. All that is very fascinating for me as an actor,” said Sanya.

Advtg.

Sanya’s latest release is Anurag Basu’s anthology film “Ludo”.

“It’s extremely different for me as an actor. It’s my first anthology film. Working with Anurag Basu was definitely a brilliant experience for me as an actor because Anurag dada has a very unique way of working with his actors,” she said.

“We didn’t have a script and this was the first time that I was working without a script. (There was) just like an outline of my story. I usually like to prepare myself fully before going to a set, but this was all impromptu. I really enjoyed it. It’s pure entertainment,” added the actress.

She has more films in her kitty, including “Pagglait” and “Love Hostel”.

Talking about lockdown due to the pandemic, she said: “It was a roller-coaster ride for all of us. The one thing that I missed was being somebody else, on set and acting. I really missed that. But I am soon going on set, so that would be exciting.”

–IANS

nn/vnc/in

Advtg.
Previous articleShehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures
Next articleRashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Related Articles

News

Twinkle Khanna on how 'Mela' left a mark or scar on her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday uploaded a hilarious post that the fans found amusing.Twinkle shared a WhatsApp forwarded image that...
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao starts preparation for 'naya kirdaar'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has started prepping for his next new character, going by his latest social media post.Rajkummar posted...
Read more
News

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has penned an emotional note on the birthday of her brother Junaid.Ira...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna attend birthday bash of designer Manali Jagtap

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bollywood & Television industry and some names from the fashion including Mugdha Godse, Rahul Dev, Rashami Desai, Shweta Pandit, Rohit Verma, Akriti Kakkar, Munisha Khatwani, Karishma Shetty, Surbhi Chandna, Yogita Kadam, and many more eminent personalities were seen at the birthday bash of Manali Jagtap.
Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film 2

Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film

Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Shehnaaz Gill nails in a feathered coat with glamorous pictures

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness in the vicious Bigg Boss game

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin proves why her kindness isn’t weakness...

Sanya Malhotra: Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film 3

Rutherford spotted wearing MI gloves in PSL, fans troll Karachi Kings

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ready for debut, says Will Pucovski ahead of India Tests

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks