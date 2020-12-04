Bollywood News

Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Kirti Kulhari to discuss new-age dating

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar and Maanvi Gagroo will open up on the highs and lows of dating in an upcoming web show.

Titled “Dating These Days”, the show explores the changing dating world through conversations with the artistes.

Talking about the show, Neena Gupta shared: “I have been very vocal about how self-love is of extreme importance.”

“Relationships and marriages are successful if your happiness is derived from within. There is also the constant struggle between generation gaps, however, we need to understand that the older generation is not rigid. We have just been conditioned to think in a certain way because of our upbringing,” she said, adding that she has “transparent and honest conversations” with her daughter.

Sanya will be opening up about her experience of familial matrimonial pressures.

“It took me some time to explain to my parents but eventually they understood. If you are clear about your wants, desires, aspirations, you’ll be strong enough to deal with the unsolicited opinions and pressures,” she said.

Sushant Divgikar, who was crowned was crowned Mr Gay India in 2014, will highlight body positivity and gender stereotypes in the series. “We’ve caused more harm by harping on the fact that there has to be this absurd standard of ‘beauty’ that people need to adhere to in order to feel or look beautiful. I’m very happy to have spoken about demolishing gender stereotypes around beauty, weight, size, colour,” said Divgikar, who will be seen in an episode with comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

Hosted by Rytasha Rathore, “Dating These Days” will launch on Bumble’s YouTube channel on December 7.

–IANS

