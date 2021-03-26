Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanya Malhotra, better known for her debut film ‘Dangal’, is that nuanced performer who has layers to her character and does complete justice to it by getting into the skin of it. Her film ‘Ludo’ released in November of 2020 and had garnered praises from audiences and critics alike. Recently, Sanya Malhotra got nominated by the prestigious Filmfare awards in the Best Actress (Critics) category for her performance in ‘Ludo’.

Winning acclaim from the critics as well, she has now been nominated for the Best Actress (Critics) award by a leading magazine. To this, the actress reacts, “I got to know about the nominations last night and I was watching ‘Pagglait’, so it was even more special. I’m extremely grateful for the response I’ve received for ‘Ludo’.”

She further added, “It is a very special film for me and I am so happy that I got to work with Anurag dada, Adi and such talented people. It feels amazing to be nominated alongside some of the best talents of the industry and, I thank the audience and the critics for the immense love. It’s an exciting time with a prestigious nomination and a release to look forward to!”

She also thanked the jury and the magazine for the nomination. She feels extremely happy and excited to see all the love, with the nomination and the early reviews pouring in for the film.

Sanya surprised the audience with her bold & audacious role and her amazing chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapoor was the most sought after in Ludo. Her next film ‘Pagglait’ releases today and it cannot get any more special for the actress. Having an exciting time after getting the news, she is now also looking forward to ‘Pagglait’ in which she plays a fun and quirky character.