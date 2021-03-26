ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

Sanya Malhotra's film 'Ludo' released in November of 2020 and had garnered praises from audiences and critics alike

By Glamsham Editorial
Sanya Malhotra nominated for Filmfare Awards' Best Actress (Critics) category
Sanya Malhotra nominated for Filmfare Awards' Best Actress (Critics) category
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanya Malhotra, better known for her debut film ‘Dangal’, is that nuanced performer who has layers to her character and does complete justice to it by getting into the skin of it. Her film ‘Ludo’ released in November of 2020 and had garnered praises from audiences and critics alike. Recently, Sanya Malhotra got nominated by the prestigious Filmfare awards in the Best Actress (Critics) category for her performance in ‘Ludo’.

Winning acclaim from the critics as well, she has now been nominated for the Best Actress (Critics) award by a leading magazine. To this, the actress reacts, “I got to know about the nominations last night and I was watching ‘Pagglait’, so it was even more special. I’m extremely grateful for the response I’ve received for ‘Ludo’.”

She further added, “It is a very special film for me and I am so happy that I got to work with Anurag dada, Adi and such talented people. It feels amazing to be nominated alongside some of the best talents of the industry and, I thank the audience and the critics for the immense love. It’s an exciting time with a prestigious nomination and a release to look forward to!”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also thanked the jury and the magazine for the nomination. She feels extremely happy and excited to see all the love, with the nomination and the early reviews pouring in for the film.

Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category
Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

Sanya surprised the audience with her bold & audacious role and her amazing chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapoor was the most sought after in Ludo. Her next film ‘Pagglait’ releases today and it cannot get any more special for the actress. Having an exciting time after getting the news, she is now also looking forward to ‘Pagglait’ in which she plays a fun and quirky character.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGuess who runs Bollywood Now?
Next articleSC dismisses Priyanka Singh’s plea against Rhea Chakraborty’s plaint
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Pagglait 'a simple story dealing with complex emotions': Director Umesh Bist

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The trailer of the Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait" dropped on Tuesday, and has garnered over five and a half lakh...
Read more
News

Watch Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait trailer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sanya Malhotra is all set to take viewers on an emotional, inspiring and entertaining journey as she essays the role of the recently widowed girl
Read more
News

Netflix Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra in search of her identity

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix today released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait, which streams on Netflix from March 26, 2021
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jessica Simpson 'anxious' about watching Britney Spears docu-film

Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around...

Telugu movie 'Jathi Ratnalu' scores big in US market

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) The Telugu film "Jathi Ratnalu" is one of the first Indian films to score big at the US box office...

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Actress Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, have become parents for the first time. The gender...

Lea Michele opens up about tough pregnancy

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) "Glee" actress Lea Michele says her pregnancy was very difficult, and she has never spoken about it to...

Kris Jenner on Kim: Don't know how she's dealing with divorce stress

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Television personality Kris Jenner said her daughter Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, rapper...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates